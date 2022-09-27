One of Gwinnett County’s most accomplished athletes will be featured prominently in a downtown Cincinnati park.
Lawrenceville-born Ezzard Charles, the world heavyweight boxing champion from 1949-51, is the namesake for revitalized Ezzard Charles Park, formerly Laurel Park, in the Ohio city's West End neighborhood. The park features a bronze statue of Charles and a plaza honoring his legacy as a boxer, entrepreneur, musician and multilingual speaker (he spoke Spanish and Italian fluently) with benches, educational signage and interactive videos. The Cincinnati Parks Foundation, Cincinnati Parks, numerous donors and support from the West End community and Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses led the project, which also includes 100 newly planted trees around the park and the community.
The sculpture was completed by artist John Hebenstreit, and the plaza was designed by the late Jaipal Singh of CHAATRIK Architecture and Urban Design.
The park and statue will be dedicated Saturday, Oct. 1 during the fifth annual Ezz Fest, an arts, athletics and music festival than honors Charles and his legacy in Cincinnati’s West End, where he moved to from Gwinnett as a 9-year-old and spent most of his life. Ezz Fest begins with the inaugural Cincinnati Cobra Crosstown Challenge (in honor of Charles’ nickname), a race that challenges runners to follow Charles’ favorite training route in the area.
Charles was a member of the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class and is honored with a monument on the downtown square in Lawrenceville that was dedicated in 1979. He was named after W.P. Ezzard, the doctor who delivered him in Lawrenceville in 1921.
As a pro boxer, Charles went 95-25-1 and defeated some of the great boxers of his era, despite being small by heavyweight standards at 6-foot, 200 pounds. He owned heavyweight title wins over “Jersey” Joe Walcott and Joe Louis, and also beat Archie Moore three times. He lost two slugfests, one a 15-round decision, to legendary and unbeaten Rocky Marciano (49-0), who famously said, “Ezzard Charles is the toughest man I ever fought. I learned what pain was all about when I fought him.”
Charles was posthumously inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990 as a recognition for his pro career and an amateur career that saw him go 42-0 with two Golden Gloves championships. His boxing career also was interrupted by his service in World War II in 1944 and 1945.
Most of Charles’ recognition has come after his death — he died of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease in 1975, when he was just 53.
