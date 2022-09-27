One of Gwinnett County’s most accomplished athletes will be featured prominently in a downtown Cincinnati park.

Lawrenceville-born Ezzard Charles, the world heavyweight boxing champion from 1949-51, is the namesake for revitalized Ezzard Charles Park, formerly Laurel Park, in the Ohio city's West End neighborhood. The park features a bronze statue of Charles and a plaza honoring his legacy as a boxer, entrepreneur, musician and multilingual speaker (he spoke Spanish and Italian fluently) with benches, educational signage and interactive videos. The Cincinnati Parks Foundation, Cincinnati Parks, numerous donors and support from the West End community and Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses led the project, which also includes 100 newly planted trees around the park and the community.

EZZpress1.jpg

