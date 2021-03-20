The coaching staffs for two of Gwinnett’s most successful cross country programs will have new looks for the 2021 season.
Longtime Brookwood girls cross country head coach Chris Carter has accepted a job at North Gwinnett, where he will share cross country head coaching duties with John Rowland and assist with the track and field program. To fill the void left by Carter, a Brookwood grad, the Broncos turned to another Brookwood grad, Lauren Harrison.
Harrison, an assistant in girls cross country and track and field at Brookwood since 2015, takes over as head girls cross country coach from Carter, who was her coach at Brookwood.
“We are excited that Lauren Harrison will be taking over our girls cross country program,” Brookwood athletic and activities director Jason Dopson said. “She has been a Bronco for a very long time and she bleeds maroon and gold. She truly is a servant leader and our school and community are fortunate to have someone like her as a head coach. She has paid her dues and is more than ready to take over what we consider one of the premier cross country programs in the state of Georgia. Our parents and runners are very familiar with her as a coach and we have hit a home run with this hire.”
North feels the same way about landing Carter, a Brookwood alum in his 13th year coaching at his alma mater.
“I’m really looking forward to Chris coming in and partnering with Coach Rowland to continue the success of both of our cross country programs,” North athletic and activities director Matt Champitto said.
Carter didn’t plan on leaving Brookwood, but a conversation with Rowland sparked the interest. Carter has known the current North coach since Carter was a college runner and Rowland was a coach at Georgia State.
“My wife and I had been talking, and our kids are starting to get a couple of years away from high school (a fourth-grader and a sixth-grader), so if we were going to make a move we wanted it to be before they went to high school,” Carter said. “This was a good opportunity. It’s sad to leave Brookwood of course, but I’m excited. … In talking to a couple of Brookwood teachers who went there years ago and John’s there, they always talk about how much they love how supportive the community is, how they’re never leaving, that kind of thing. It sounds very similar to Brookwood, great kids and a great community. From a culture standpoint, it’s very similar to Brookwood. Great academics and great athletics.”
Carter will leave the Brookwood girls cross country program to his assistant since 2015.
“I’m really excited about Lauren taking over at Brookwood,” Carter said. “Knowing she was a part of the Brookwood program, I’m excited it’s going to be left in good hands.”
Harrison, a 2009 Brookwood grad, has coached cross country and track and field since returning to her alma mater. The former Berry College runner began her coaching career with a short stint at Archer.
“It does feel very bittersweet because I am sad about Chris leaving,” said Harrison, who ran at Brookwood under her maiden name Nation. “I loved him as a coach in high school and I had a really great college coach as well, so I had two great coaches. I got to come back here (after college) and that was a huge draw. It’s been a very special program forever. It’s very special to me. I remember in college talking to people and being weirdly obsessed with my high school team … We just had a really special bond with the coaches and the girls.
“It feels really bittersweet, but at the same time I am excited. I just really never pictured this happening. I kind of thought if I would be a head coach that I would have to go somewhere else and I didn’t want to go somewhere else. I figured I would be JV or assistant coach forever here. I do love this program and I feel very connected to it. I’m excited to keep that going.”
The girls runners also helped Harrison through a tough time in her personal life 2½ years ago when her daughter Hattie, then nine months old, was diagnosed with leukemia. Her runners gave a boost and visited the hospital, while the family also got support from the Amanda Riley Foundation, which assists children fighting cancer. It is named in honor of Riley, a former Brookwood teammate of Harrison who died of cancer as a high-schooler, and is operated by her family.
“There’s just this feeling with Brookwood cross country, it’s very family oriented,” said Harrison, whose daughter is now healthy with the cancer in remission. “That’s one of the best examples of things from 2008, 2009, 2010 manifesting today.”
