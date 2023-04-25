Image.jpeg

COLUMBUS — Laurel Edge’s goal late in the second half lifted No. 1-ranked Wesleyan to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Columbus on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state playoffs.

The Wolves (12-5-3) advance to play at No. 2-ranked Oconee County on Thursday in the Final Four.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.