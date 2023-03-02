NORCROSS — Wednesday night’s Class AAAAAAA girls basketball quarterfinal between Norcross and Archer came down to which team could navigate foul trouble the best.
In the third quarter, it was the Tigers who capitalized. In the fourth quarter, it was the Blue Devils.
After giving up a big lead in the third quarter, the Blue Devils regrouped in the fourth and dominated down the stretch to roll to a 61-53 win to advance to the Final Four for the second year in a row.
“In the fourth quarter, you just look at your kids and say, this is what we’ve worked for,” Norcross head coach Ashley Luke Clanton said. “They’re in the game and it’s a fun game. I told them to just go out and enjoy themselves and be the players that they are because they’re pretty dang good players. They came to life.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter saw the Blue Devils squeak out a 21-19 lead, they dominated the second quarter to get into halftime leading 34-25.
But with Tweedy Charlton and Mariyah Valrie both dealing with foul trouble, the third quarter wasn’t as kind to them.
By the 3:33 mark of the third quarter, the Tigers had come all the way back to take a 37-36 lead after an Ashanti Bryant layup.
The Tigers were able to erase the Blue Devils nine-point lead thanks to a 12-2 run to open the third quarter.
With momentum in favor of the Tigers, they continued to put pressure on the Blue Devils and took a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We jumped on them in the first half, but then we were dealing with foul trouble,” Luke Clanton said. “So the third quarter becomes kind of problematic because you want the girls to finish the quarter with those three fouls. So you become a little handcuffed which made the third quarter a tough go for us.”
Leading 49-45 with just over six minutes remaining, everything fell apart for the Tigers.
Jania Akins, who struggled to find her shot for the first three quarters, knocked down a pair of free throws before Charlton drilled a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 50-49 lead with 4:34 left.
Charlton nailed another shot, this time a mid-range jumper to extend their lead to three, and Akins followed that up with back-to-back floaters to blow the game wide open.
That capped off a 9-0 run from the Blue Devils and it all but did the Tigers in.
With 2:08 remaining, the Tigers were dealt the finishing blow when Courtney Nesbitt fouled out.
The Blue Devils went on to outscore the Tigers 18-8 in the fourth quarter with Charlton and Akins responsible for 14 of their 18 points.
“I’m just proud of them because it wasn’t easy when you’re two of your big ball handlers are strapped with three fouls,” Luke Clanton said. “They pulled through it.”
Charlton fished her night with 18 points while Akins joined her in double figures with 13. Mearah Whitehead scored 17 for the Tigers, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Blue Devils will face Buford in the Final Four Saturday at 2 p.m. at Georgia State.
PHOTOS: Archer at Norcross Girls Basketball, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, Quarterfinals
