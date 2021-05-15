LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers scored 10 runs over the seventh and eighth innings on the way to an 11-1 blowout win over the Louisville Bats Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Casteel lined a bases-loaded double into the left field corner off Louisville reliever Josh Osich (L, 0-1) to give Gwinnett a 4-1 lead. The Stripers (8-3) added one more run in the seventh on an RBI double by Ryan Goins and six more runs in the eighth to cruise to victory.
Casteel finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs after entering as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning. Stripers’ relievers Dylan Lee, Chasen Bradford (W, 1-0), and Trevor Kelley combined to shut out the Bats (3-7) on two hits over the final five innings.
Orlando Arcia’s three hits (3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs) extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Gwinnett left-hander Kyle Muller made his best start of the season, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six over four innings of work.
Gwinnett hosts Louisville again on Sunday 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryse Wilson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers against RHP Ashton Goudeau (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Bats.
