LAWRENCEVILLE — Two runs in the eighth inning led the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 5-3 home come-from-behind victory against Reinhardt University (Ga.) on Tuesday evening from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (14-2) won for the 13th straight game and are 11-0 on their home diamond this season. The team has won all three of its mid-week games this spring. It also was the 100th career coaching victory for GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
A single to center field by junior Austin Bates brought home Julian Sewell to break a 3-3 contest. Isaiah Fleming dashed to third base on the play. Then, junior Livingston Morris added a sacrifice fly to score Fleming with an insurance run in the eighth inning.
“Austin is learning to slow down and realize the emotion of the game. He sees the ball deep in the hitting zone. He stepped up and had a big hit for us tonight,” said Sheetinger.
Junior starting pitcher Christopher Bergmoser allowed five hits across a season-high 7 1/3 innings. Junior reliever Rhian Mann, an Archer grad, struck out the only batters he faced in the eighth inning and kept Reinhardt with runners stranded in scoring position to set up the deciding eighth inning for the Grizzlies.
Freshman reliever Alex Cook recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fifth save of the season.
