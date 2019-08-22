NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers rallied for five runs over the final three innings, two of which came home on Johan Camargo’s ninth-inning double, which proved to be the difference in their 8-7 win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday at Harbor Park.
Camargo finished the day 2-for-4, as did Drew Waters, Cristian Pache and Sean Kazmar Jr., as the Stripers (74-54) extended their lead in the International League’s South Division to two games over Charlotte and five games over Durham, pending Thursday night’s game between those two teams in Durham. The Stripers’ magic number to clinch the division fell to 11 and fell to seven to clinch a Governor’s Cup Playoff berth.
After taking a 2-0 lead on Pedro Florimon’s first-inning double, shaky fielding resulting in two errors helped Norfolk answer with six runs (only three earned) in its first two at bats, with the big blow being Dwight Smith Jr.’s three-run home run, to build a 6-3 lead.
A sacrifice fly from Waters and RBI ground out by Jack Lopez in the seventh inning pulled the Stripers got going again in the ninth.
Lopez’s RBI single tied the game, and Camargo followed with his two-run double that put Gwinnett in front at 8-6.
Chad Sobotka gave up a solo homer to Austin Hayes to lead off the bottom of the ninth to, which brought Norfolk to within 8-7, but the right-handed battled back and struck out the next three hitters to earn his second save of the season to make a winner out of lefty A.J. Minter (2-1) and the Stripers.
Minter and fellow lefty Grant Dayton, in an injury rehab assignment from the Atlanta Braves, each pitched a scoreless inning, while right-hander Patrick Weigel threw three scoreless frames out of the bullpen earlier.
Lopez, Florimon and Camargo each drove in a pair of runs for the Stripers, who begin a key three-game weekend series in Durham on Friday.
Left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-0, 1.54 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Stripers in Friday’s opener against Durham right-hander Jose De Leon (3.97 ERA).