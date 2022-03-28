LILBURN — It's been more than a month since Roy Massey passed away.
However, Sunday seemed like the perfect day for nearly 200 family members, friends and former and current athletes and coaches to gather at Parkview's Hugh Buchanan Field to pay tribute to the man who was known by so many throughout the high school sports community in Gwinnett County as “Chief.”
Even the weather seemed perfect during Sunday's Celebration of Life program at the field where he spent nearly every day for more than half his life.
“It seems appropriate that the wind is blowing out toward … the batting cages,” former Parkview baseball and football player, assistant baseball coach, and current Mill Creek head baseball coach Doug Jones said while pointing towards the facility behind the right field wall that bears Massey's name.
Jones' comments were among several emotional addresses made by a number of recognizable figures who shared memories of their colleague, mentor and friend, including the field's namesake, retired Parkview baseball coach Hugh Buchanan, current head coach Chan Brown and former Panthers two-sport star and former major league outfielder Jeff Francoeur.
And the common theme in all the tributes in the program was how much love Massey had for all the athletes he coached in Parkview's baseball, football and wrestling programs, and how much that love was reciprocated.
“You run across a lot of good friends,” Buchanan said following the ceremony. “Occasionally, you're around that person who is a true difference maker. Sometimes, unfortunately, when you're in the middle of it, it's almost like (that) old saying, 'You can't see the forest through the trees.' When you're experiencing all this, you don't really realize what you're a part of. Then later on, you move on and continue the friendships and see things evolve, it dawns on you how special it was.
“Everything that's been done here, (Massey was) here almost from the very beginning. I think it was the second year (after Parkview opened in 1976). You look out there at all (the championship signs and banners) and he was in uniform for every one of them. That's just incredible. He was just a special man at a special place. … It's just been very special to see so many people coming back here (to share their memories).”
Another common theme of the afternoon involved attendees sharing their favorite stories about Massey. Buchanan discussed his first face-to-face meeting with Massey in the school's front office during the latter's job interview, and Jones' memories included riding to games either on the bus or in the back of Massey's pickup truck. Francoeur spoke about fielding plenty of late-night texts from Massey during his 12-year Major League career with eight different teams, including two stints with the hometown Atlanta Braves. Brown recalled how Massey introduced him to the “Parkview way” of baseball.
“Chief has always been the backbone of Parkview baseball … in any situation,” Brown said. “Everybody knew Chief, but more than that, everything he instilled in the kids — the work ethic and things he taught everybody around here.
“He was the backbone of this program, and he's missed dearly. Like I said (during his remarks), I keep thinking he's going to walk through those doors (from the clubhouse to the dugout) and say, 'Let's go win a ball game.' It's kind of tough to take, but at the end of the day, I know he's where he needs to be. He's dearly missed around here, but his legacy will always live on here (at Parkview). All you've got to do is look around and see the different generations of people whose lives he touched. I feel honored just to be a part of it.”
Indeed, there were plenty of tears to go along with the laughs during the program and the many conversations from attendees on the field that lasted well over an hour after it ended.
However, as Brown and Jones both pointed out, at least some of the sadness of missing was mitigated by being around many different generations of people who gathered to share in their love and memories and bid a final Hail to the Chief.
“(It was) heart-warming and heart-wrenching at the same time,” said Jones, who like Brown, recorded his 500th career coaching win over the past two weeks. “I think the heart-warming is going to outhit the heart-wrenching a little bit just because that's where it needs to be. It was really good just to see the number of people that were here and to honor him, and to see some faces that I haven't seen in a very, very long time, especially from my era, that had and felt the same impact (from Massey) that I did.
“It was a little bittersweet. I was very emotional to start with. I cried all morning, … and when I stood up (during the ceremony) and I walked out there and saw a lot of familiar faces, it gave me a peace. It gave me a calm.”
