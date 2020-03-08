DULUTH — The Georgia Swarm had plenty of chances to shut the door.
They led the Philadelphia Wings by as many as six goals at one point and had the lead for over 50 minutes of play, but they couldn’t slam the door. They had two power plays in the fourth quarter with the lead and an opportunity to all but end the game, but the Wings killed both of them to stay within striking distance.
Eventually the visitors got over the hump, as Philadelphia took its first lead of the game on a goal by Brett Hickey with 1:35 remaining. The Wings held on for the final 95 seconds and stole a 12-11 win on the road.
The win puts the Wings (8-6) into a tie with the Swarm (7-5) in the East Division standings, and it’s a loss the Swarm will look back on a big missed opportunity after getting off to a red hot start.
“I thought when we had them up by two or three in the second half, that was our chance to put it away,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “We had some power play opportunities we didn’t score on that kind of hurt us.”
The Swarm scored the first six goals of the game, playing some of their best lacrosse of the season at both ends of the field. They shut the Wings out in the first quarter, and were running a very crisp offense that saw five different players score in the first 15 minutes.
But the advantage slowly started to fade as Philadelphia grew into the game. Blaze Riorden finally got the Wings on the board 5:11 into the second quarter, and he would continue to be a problem for the Georgia defense all day. Riorden scored five goals on the evening and had two more assists to contribute on more than half of Philadelphia’s goals.
He had another goal later in the second quarter, and the Wings went into halftime on a 5-0 run to close the deficit to within one. Josh Currier scored two goals in that run, including one on the power play with 8.3 seconds left in the second quarter to give the visitors all the momentum going into the locker room.
“I thought it was a typical lacrosse game where teams go on runs,” Comeau said. “We went on a run early and maybe thought things were happening a little too easy for us. They tightened up a little bit and they went on their run.”
Fatigue started to play a role in the second half, as both teams were on the second half of back-to-backs after playing the day before. The mistakes started to pile up and the referees noticed, as nine penalties were called in the second half.
But the Wings managed to kill off four out of five Swarm power plays in the second half, as the missed opportunities started to pile up. The Wings used their penalty killing and also a staggering 23-4 advantage on face-offs to stay close.
“They did a great job of taking away some passes and they got into shooting lanes,” Comeau said. “We had the one power play where we had I think two shots in a row and both got blocked. Usually when that happens, it’s an indication that we’re not moving our feet enough. We need to swing the ball more, but they did a good job of playing tight and getting in shooting lanes.”
They got another big break trailing by two goals with 6:32 to go when captain Kiel Matisz was held on a breakaway, giving him a penalty shot. He slotted it past Mike Poulin to make the score 11-10.
“You just never know if a guy doesn’t get a shot off what the ref is going to call,” Comeau said.
The Swarm couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end in the closing minutes as the Wings turned up the defensive pressure, and Riorden’s fifth goal tied the game for the first time since it was 0-0 with 3:39 remaining.
Georgia’s best opportunity came with two minutes to go when Shayne Jackson had a breakaway, but Philadelphia goalie Zach Higgins denied him from point blank range to keep the score tied.
In a fitting microcosm of the entire game, the Wings recovered the loose ball off that missed chance and scored the game-winning goal on the ensuing possession.
“At the end of the day we made some mistakes late in the game and that cost us,” Comeau said. “I thought their goalie played really well, and they certainly were jumping for a lot of shots as well.”
The Swarm will have a bye week to re-group from this loss before heading on the road to Saskatchewan for their next contest in 12 days.
