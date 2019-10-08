MCKENZIE, Tenn. – Sophomore Joy Mertzig scored her 10th goal of the season to lift the No. 18-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory at Bethel University (Tenn.) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (8-4-1) were playing their first match in nine days.
“This was a well-earned victory," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We made some adjustments during the recent break and I thought we did a good job executing them today. We kept a really good team off the scoreboard. They have an All-American up front and Lena Balck marked her for most of the match. This was an outstanding team performance to get a shutout and collect a really big win.”
The match was a defensive struggle, with GGC keeping the Lady Wildcats to just two shots in the 90 minutes of action. Meanwhile, the visitors were held to four shots, with one of them being Mertzig’s match-winning shot. It found the back of the net in the 81st minute following a pass from freshman Hilda Nygren.
Senior goalkeeper Sophie Hoare stopped a shot on goal during each half to record her second shutout of the season.
Tuesday’s match opened a busy final month of the regular season. The Grizzlies are scheduled to play six times in October – the next three matches being at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. GGC's three-match home stand begins when it hosts Point University on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.