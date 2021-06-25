NORFOLK, Va. – Sixth-inning home runs by Yusniel Diaz and Ramon Urias helped the Norfolk Tides send the Gwinnett Stripers (22-23) to a 6-2 loss on Friday night at Harbor Park.
After Diaz tied the game with a solo blast to left (2), Urias drilled a two-run shot (4) to the bullpen in left-center to put Norfolk (18-25) up 4-2. Bryse Wilson (L, 4-2) yielded four runs on eight hits, including three home runs.
Johan Camargo went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and Ryan Goins went 2-for-2 with an RBI single as the Stripers (22-23) took an early 2-1 lead. Gwinnett struck out 16 times in the contest, however, as Norfolk starter Kyle Bradish fanned 10 over five innings in a no-decision. Urias went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.
Camargo has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games since June 10, batting .392 with six extra-base hits, seven RBIs, and a 1.044 OPS in that span. Goins is batting .321 with six RBIs in 18 games in June.
Gwinnett plays again at Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Harbor Park. RHP Touki Toussaint (MLB Rehab) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Connor Greene (1-2, 7.04 ERA) for the Tides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.