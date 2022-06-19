LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the seventh inning, but Travis Swaggerty's two-run home run in the eighth lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Rodolfo Castro's three-run homer (5) off Kyle Muller staked Indianapolis (32-32) to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Muller recovered to retire the next 19 batters in a row. An RBI single by Drew Waters and RBI groundout by Preston Tucker cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third, and Tucker's two-out RBI single scoring Delino DeShields Jr. tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh.
In the eighth, Brad Brach (L, 3-1) served up Swaggerty's two-run clout (5) to right field, putting the Indians ahead for good.
Muller struck out eight and yielded just three runs over 6 2/3 innings for a quality start in a no-decision. Waters finished 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, while Tucker went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Castro and Swaggerty combined to drive in all five runs for Indianapolis. Indians' reliever Miguel Yajure (W, 1-1) allowed one run on four hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Muller has logged four straight quality starts, going 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA, .179 BAA, and 36 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. DeShields has reached safely in nine straight games since June 3, batting .417 (10-for-24, 1 double, 1 homer, 9 runs, 3 RBIs, 5 stolen bases) in that span. Gwinnett (33-33) has now lost six consecutive series finales (3-8 in finales overall this year).
Gwinnett plays again Tuesday at Nashville at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.