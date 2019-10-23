LAKELAND, Fla. – Breaking a tie with a goal in the 83rd minute, No. 11-ranked Southeastern University (Fla.) defeated the No. 23 Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team 2-1 on Wednesday night in Lakeland, Fla.
The game-winning goal came when Southeastern’s Eric Ugarte managed to score into an open net after securing a rebound.
All of the match’s scoring came in the second half. The Fire (11-1-2) got on the scoreboard in the 51st minute on Jake Van Der Luit’s 15th goal of the season.
The Grizzlies didn’t trail for long as junior Toni Tiente drilled a shot into the right side of the goal in the 53rd minute.
GGC (6-4-3) had a season-high 26 shots in the setback. Southeastern did hold an 11-6 margin in shots on goal.
Wednesday marked the first road loss for the Grizzlies this season. They now have a 3-1-1 record in road matches this fall.
“This was one of our better performances of the season," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "When you play very good teams, your mistakes will get magnified. We made two silly mistakes that cost us the game. This team has been showing a fight ever since our game against Mobile (Sept. 28). While I’m upset that we lost, our play bodes well for us going forward. We came on the road and played well.”
GGC continues its Florida trip with a match at Pensacola Christian College on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.