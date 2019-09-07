COCHRAN, Ga. – Junior Toni Tiente scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute as the No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team earned a 2-1 road victory Friday night against Middle Georgia State University.
The Grizzlies (3-0-2) made the most out of their scoring chances with the only two shots on the opposing goal finding the back of the net.
GGC took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute when junior Emmanuel Olusanya converted a scoring chance for his third goal of the season. Senior Sagi Hirsch made a long run down the left side and played a crossing pass to junior Myles Barber, who flicked the ball to Olusanya in front of the goal.
Middle Georgia State (2-3) quickly responded to square the match following a shot from Callum Bryan in the 32nd minute.
The two teams battled for the elusive second goal the rest of the way.
Then, with three minutes left in regulation Tiente found the back of the net after a back-and-forth combination play with senior Oscar Sommerkamp to give the Grizzlies the eventual 2-1 triumph.