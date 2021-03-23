LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team had an answer each time visiting Point University scored, plus had a late additional tally for the game-winner in a 3-2 home win Tuesday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The No. 16-ranked Grizzlies’ 8-0-2 record is the best start in program history.
The deciding goal came in the 79th minute when junior Karim Tmimi converted a one-on-one scoring chance in front of the Point goal. That came roughly 10 minutes after Point (5-5-2) squared the match on a counter attack from Jeronimo Leguizamon.
“We should have scored more goals," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "We weren’t able to convert our shots (25 shots) and I wasn’t pleased with how our transition defense allowed both goals. That wasn’t good enough. It is easy fixable. At this point of the season you will take a win. Sometimes you’re not at your best, but you must find a way to win. We have some time to rest and get better through practice.”
GGC took a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute on a goal from senior Toni Tiente off a free kick from senior Alfredo Rivera. The visitors then tied the match, 1-1, on a penalty kick goal from Lorenzo Delvecchio in the 57th minute.
The Grizzlies struck first in the 22nd minute as junior Mike Machila found the back of the net following a corner kick taken by Rivera.
The hosts attempted a season-high 25 shots, including 17 shots on goal. Tmimi led the charge with six shots, while freshman Jason Strambu came off the bench to register five shots.
