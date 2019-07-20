This time a year ago, the biggest concerns Berkmar’s football team had was simply finding a way to win a game and get out from under the cloud of a 47-game losing streak.
That mission accomplished was accomplished following a 3-7 mark in 2018, which has left the Patriots players and coaches feeling a lot better about themselves and the direction of the program this summer as the 2019 campaign approaches.
According to head coach Willie Gary, tangible results of that increased confidence could be seen during the team’s participation in the FCA camp at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton last week.
In fact, he can go back even further to see a noted difference in the way the Patriots have been carrying themselves over the course of the last year.
“We went (to the West Georgia camp) last year also, but our kid did a real good job,” Gary said. “This year was a lot better. They competed the whole time. I feel like coming from the camp, we got better as a team. Of course, we made a lot of mistakes, but we can get those corrected. We’ve got a better team this year.
“Yeah, I think coming out of spring, we had a good two weeks. Some of our demeanor is (still) not where we want it to be for the whole course of the program (yet), but this is (only) my second year. We’re working on it. We’ve changed some, and we continue to make that grow in the way that it should be. We’re definitely working on it.”
True, while Gary and his staff have cleared a major obstacles in terms of confidence, they know the Patriots still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do on the field.
Some of that work has already begun, and he’s liked what he’s seen.
“I think we’re ahead (of last year) in terms of knowing what to do (in the offensive and defensive systems),” Gary said. “Even going to this camp last year, some didn’t know how to line up. So I think we’re (now) at a point where we consistently get lined up (right). Most of the time, we know what we’re doing. That’s half the battle. It’s just small things like that where we’ve seen improvement. We just keep working towards … our goals.”
If the Patriots are to move closer to those goals and start making more progress on the little things Gary referred to, they will lean on a handful of returning playmakers, particularly on the offensive side, to bring a measure of stability and continuity to the team.
It will help having an experienced returning quarterback like rising senior Julius Reynolds, who got important reps last season, and two of the team’s leading receivers from last year in rising senior A.J. Feliciano and rising junior Jaron Ford, to take a leadership role in those improvements.
“Of course it does (help with stability),” Gary said. “Berkmar, in the past, people have said is a very (transient) school. We have lost kids (during the offseason). We lost some key linemen, but there’s nothing we can really do about that. But yeah, some of the kids coming back from last year played a lot, and it will definitely help us.
“We’ve got a couple of new guys that kind of came out. Jaron Ford, one of our slot receivers, he had a great spring. He scored two touchdowns at our jamboree that we had. We’ve got a pretty athletic quarterback in Julius Reynolds. And of course we’ve got our big receiver A.J. (Feliciano). … He had a good spring and a good camp.”