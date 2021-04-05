Lanier senior Makai Vassell committed Monday to the University of Virginia at Wise men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last season for the Longhorns’ state playoff team.
Lanier senior Makai Vassell committed Monday to the University of Virginia at Wise men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last season for the Longhorns’ state playoff team.
Sunday Citizen used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, which collected responses biweekly between April 2020 and February 2021, to compile statistics on anxiety, depression, and mental health activities in every state and Washington D.C. Click for more.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #NationalPecanMonth
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.