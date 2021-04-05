Lanier_02.27.21_WF-12.jpg

Lanier's Makai Vassell (5) drives the outside against Wheeler during their GHSA AAAAAA Tournament Second Round game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Lanier High School in Buford. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Lanier senior Makai Vassell committed Monday to the University of Virginia at Wise men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last season for the Longhorns’ state playoff team.

