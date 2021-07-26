urgent Lanier's Luke Jones commits to Alabama-Birmingham From Staff Reports Jul 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lanier's Luke Jones (78) gets ready to block Dacula's Makale Mckenzie (25) during a 2020 game. Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Luke Jones, a rising senior at Lanier, committed Monday to the University of Alabama-Birmingham football program. Jones, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman, was a second-team all-county selection as a junior. He also maintains a 3.7 GPA. 