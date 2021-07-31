urgent Lanier's Kelsi Renuart commits to East Georgia State College From Staff Reports Jul 31, 2021 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kelsi Renuart Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lanier senior Kelsi Renuart committed Friday to the East Georgia State College softball program. Renuart hit .318 last season for the Longhorns. She also is a member of the swimming and diving program. 