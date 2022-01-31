_MG_9405.jpg

Keller Hartl

 John Hannan

Lanier senior Keller Hartl committed Monday to the Mars Hill University (N.C.) football program.

Hartl was an honorable mention All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection at tight end last season, when he had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 22-yard TD run.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.