Lanier's Karina Lopez commits to Oglethorpe
From Staff Reports
Feb 8, 2022

Lanier senior Karina Lopez committed Tuesday to the Oglethorpe University women's basketball program.

Lopez, a 5-foot-6 combo guard, is a four-year varsity player and earned first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA honors last season. 