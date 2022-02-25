urgent Lanier's David Willingham named defensive coordinator at Milton From Staff Reports Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lanier’s head coach David Willingham during a game at Peachtree Ridge. Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Lanier football coach David Willingham has been named defensive coordinator at Milton. Willingham was Lanier’s interim head coach in 2021 and previously was the Longhorns’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. He spent 12 seasons at Lanier. Recommended for you +6 5 common puppy illnesses—and what to do about them The immune system of an unvaccinated puppy is vulnerable. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 