Lanier's Carson Thomas commits to Lenoir-Rhyne
From Staff Reports
Oct 6, 2021

Lanier senior quarterback Carson Thomas committed Wednesday to the Lenoir-Rhyne University football program.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Thomas also has been a wide receiver for the Longhorns. He maintains a 3.94 GPA. 