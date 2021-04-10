Lanier senior Carly Forrester committed Saturday to the East Georgia State College fastpitch softball program.
Forrester went 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA as a senior for the Longhorns, in addition to hitting .269 with eight RBIs and eight doubles. She earned honorable mention acclaim in Region 8-AAAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.