Lanier’s Cabe Doker capped a strong sophomore season with a runner-up finish Friday night in the Class AAAAAA Traditional state wrestling tournament in Macon.
Doker was the runner-up at 113 pounds, falling 6-3 in the finals to unbeaten Blake Brooks of Evans. The Longhorns standout reached the title match with a 9-6 victory in the semifinals against Lee County’s Alex Tabb.
Prior to that win, Doker won his first three matches at state by pin. He finished the season with a 30-6 record.
