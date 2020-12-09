Lanier student Ananda Brown plans to join the Auburn University gymnastics team’s Class of 2022, the school announced Wednesday.
Brown joins an Auburn class ranked seventh nationally by College Gym News. The Sugar Hill resident, whose home gym is Gymnastix Training Center, excels on vault and floor with multiple first-place finishes on vault, including wins at the 2019 Region 8 and Georgia state championships. She was the all-around and floor champion at the 2019 Winter Classic.
“Ananda brings a tremendous amount of energy and power to our program,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “Ananda should be a fan favorite from early on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.