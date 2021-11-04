Lanier’s goal is to get back in the state football playoffs after a one-year hiatus, something it can accomplish with a win over Winder-Barrow on Friday. The winner of this game is in the postseason, while the loser’s season is done.
The Longhorns hope to finish strong after enduring a season-ending, four-game losing streak in 2020 that cost them a playoff spot. They had reached the postseason seven straight years before the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.
Lanier enters this week’s matchup after being shut out in consecutive weeks by Buford and Shiloh — its last points came in a 28-10 win over Habersham Central on Oct. 15. Despite those losses, there were some bright spots last Friday against Shiloh, including solid play on the line from Luke Jones (82 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) and Anthony Ramos (81 percent blocking grade, one pancake block), and two catches for 39 yards from Javar Holloway.
Matthew Laughlin has led the defense with inspired play the past two weeks, including six tackles (one for loss), an interception, a pass breakup and two blocked PATs against Shiloh. Ryan Jean (nine tackles, one for loss, one QB pressure, one blocked PAT) and Ben Claypole (two tackles for losses, one sack) also stood out a week ago.
