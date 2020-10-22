SUGAR HILL — Lanier’s volleyball team advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the state playoffs for the first time in school history with a Wednesday night victory.
The Longhorns rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 26-24, 17-25, 16-25, 25-10, 15-7 victory over South Paulding to reach the 30-win mark for only the second time in their history. They move on to play at Pope in Saturday’s second round.
MyAhn Byrd was among the standouts in the win with 23 assists, nine digs, four kills, two aces and one block. Lanier scored 17 points on Byrd’s serve.
The Longhorns also got big nights from Cam Davis (14 kills, nine blocks, three digs), Bailey Bradford (eight points scored on serve, five kills, eight blocks, two digs), Courtney Howerton (four points scored on serve, three kills, five digs), Kate Scheesseele (11 points scored on serve, two aces, eight kills, one dig), Maia Rowland (eight points scored on serve, six digs), Reign Jarin (two points scored on serve, two kills, seven digs), Alexa Sherman (three scored on serve, one ace, eight digs), Aleyah Jimerson (one kill, five blocks, one dig) and Eva McLean (six assists, one dig).
