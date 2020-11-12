Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Korey Mobbs
Record: 4-3, 1-3 region
Last week: Lost to Buford 38-10
Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 2-6, 1-3 region
Last week: Lost ot Dacula 51-7
Behind Buford and Dacula (both 4-0 in the region), four teams are in a tight battle for the final two playoff spots in 8-AAAAAA. Two meet Friday night when Lanier travels to Shiloh.
Despite three straight losses, including a costly 35-28 loss at Winder-Barrow, Shiloh sits at 1-3 in the region and in a tie with Lanier, which finds itself in a tougher spot because of an upset loss at Habersham Central without a full lineup because of COVID-19 quarantine protocol for contact tracing (eight starters were out against Habersham). Both are a game behind Habersham (2-2) and Winder-Barrow (2-2), currently in a tie for third in the region.
"We control our own destiny and we're back pretty much healthy," Mobbs said. "The last couple of weeks have been not what we wanted and some of those scenarios have been out of our control. We're glad to be back playing again."
Lanier hung tight for a half with region co-leader Buford last Saturday, and still was within 24-10 before the Wolves pulled away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Longhorns got good defensive efforts last week from T.J. Thomas (four tackles, one for loss, one sack, two QB hurries), Rylan Serna (eight tackles, one for loss, one sack, one QB hurry), Kyle King (five tackles, two for losses, two QB hurries) and Ford Reasons (13 tackles, one for loss).
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Shiloh High School
