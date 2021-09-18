SUWANEE — When most people accomplish a lifelong goal and realize a career dream, it’s a serious moment, but only for a small handful in your inner circle.
Your spouse or significant other gets the first call, your mom may shed a tear, your dad swells with pride and your close buddies start thinking about what color to paint the town.
But watching the Lanier Longhorns celebrate with their interim head coach after his first career victory on Friday night, it felt like an entire community wanted to share in this life marker in the coaching career of David Willingham.
An assistant coach made a speech to remind his players that Willingham was there when the program began in 2010. Then he gave the boss his first game ball since he was in college at Georgia Southern and everyone let it rip.
“I love wearing orange and white and I love this community,” Willingham screamed after his first win as Lanier's interim head coach.
You could confuse this with a region title celebration, instead of beating Peachtree Ridge 25-10 to get the 2021 record to 1-2. But there are so few times in life when people can let loose and celebrate. The Longhorns and Willingham were happy to soak it all in.
“It’s awesome,” said Willingham, an assistant since 2007 and the Longhorns' longtime defensive coordinator. “Your first win, you dream about it when you start in this profession. You never know where it will be. But at a place where you start the program and you've been through all the firsts, it’s a very special night for me.”
Willingham took over in May when Korey Mobbs left for a job in Knoxville. Technically he’s still in the interview process as the interim guy. But the Lanier athletic director may have about 50 references in white helmets to listen to when he makes his choice.
“(Willingham) teaches us to be a better man,” said senior defensive lineman Isaiah Taylor. “He tells us to go out there to be great in football, sports and school. He pushes us all.”
“We love Coach Willie,” said junior running back Bryan Williams, who dominated this game. “It means a lot to give him his first win."
Coach Willie may be floating on cloud nine, but Williams and Taylor sure did a lot to push him up there.
This was an old fashioned football win. Play great defense and run the ball. Lanier outrushed Peachtree Ridge 305-46.
The Lions (2-2) have serious youth on their offensive line and this game goes down as another lesson. Peachtree Ridge quarterback Hayden Thompson was pressured eight times and sacked three times — in the first half. The Longhorns finished with eight tackles for a loss.
Half of those TFLs came from Taylor, who also had three sacks.
“I just did what I had to do and it just happened,” said Taylor. “My best game I’ve had.”
“We've got to protect those guys because they are young,” said Peachtree Ridge coach Reggie Stancil. “It’s not all the O-line in that situation. We have to help them out in that situation. It’s not just one side that needs to get better, it’s all of us.”
Still, the Lions had this game tied 10-10 at halftime with help from an 80-yard screen pass from Thompson (13-for-26, 244 yards) to Jeremiah Colbert, who took it to the house after a great block from Jairus Griffin.
But the second half saw Lanier’s power running game out of the pistol formation slowly but surely wear Peachtree Ridge down.
The Longhorns had 406 total yards, with 219 of them coming on the legs of Williams. Both his TDs came in the second half — the first a two-yard run to cap a 99-yard drive. The second was a one-yard plunge to pay dirt to end what Williams says is the best game of his career.
“The line was crazy. They got me where I needed to be and got us where we needed to be,” said Williams. “I could have done better than (219 yards) but for tonight that was good.”
If you only saw one run from this game, it should be midway through Lanier’s last drive of the first half. Williams broke loose off the right tackle for 15 yards and then — with the help of all of his linemen — pushed more than a half dozen Lions another 10 yards.
“Man that was crazy,” said Williams. “I looked at my coach and he said those squats paid off and he was right.”
That set up the Longhorns' first TD of the game, a 31-yard pass from Carson Thomas to Tywan Royal.
Peachtree Ridge hosts Campbell next week before its Region 8-AAAAAAA opener at No. 1 Collins Hill on Oct. 1. Lanier opens Region 8-AAAAAA next week against Dacula once the celebration with Willingham is over.
“I’ve been fortunate for my first head job to be at a place that loves me and I love them," Willingham said.
