Aside from one position, the Lanier football coaching staff will stay in place for the 2021 high school football season.
That position, head coach, will be filled by longtime assistant coach David Willingham, the Longhorns announced this week. Willingham was named interim head coach after the recent resignation of Korey Mobbs, who resigned after seven seasons in charge to take the head coaching position at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) last week.
“It’s really cool (to be named head coach), but I hate to lose my best friend (Mobbs),” Willingham said. “Korey and I have been together since we were kids at Collins Hill (as assistants). Him leaving was emotional. It was tough. But God has a plan. I have always wanted to be a head coach and it opened up the job at a place I’ve been 11 years.”
Willingham was previously assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Longhorns, playing an important role for a program that went 59-22 with six playoff appearances in seven seasons under Mobbs. Lanier’s 2018 team made the state semifinals and the 2014 and 2015 teams won region titles with 10-0 regular seasons.
Mobbs and Willingham were assistants at Collins Hill before they moved to Lanier as assistants to Billy Wells, who started the Lanier program. Mobbs was promoted to head coach when Wells stepped down for a job in administration.
Willingham’s three years at Collins Hill were his first in coaching after he finished his college football career at Georgia Southern, where he played linebacker. He played high school football at Stone Mountain, earning DeKalb County Player of the Year honors as a senior.
“We are really excited about this opportunity for Coach Willingham as he begins his new role as interim head football coach,” Lanier athletic and activities director Matt McDonald said. “It is challenging any time positions become available this late in the spring. However, we are fortunate to have what Coach Willingham brings to the program. His experience, in addition to his last 11 years spent coaching at Lanier, make us confident in his ability to lead our program with continued success in the 2021 season.”
Willingham admitted it was a flood of new information and duties in the days leading up to Wednesday, when the Longhorns opened spring practice. But his experience at Lanier, and the help of his colleagues, have made the transition much easier.
“A typical head coaching job, you need a couple of months to get your bearings and I pretty much had a week and (Wednesday) we start practice,” Willingham said. “The hard part was getting caught up, knowing where things are, working with the booster club. I’ve been here, so I know the people. I’m just interacting with them in a different role as head coach.
“The good thing here is we’ve only lost one coach in the last four years. All these guys threw in on me, supported me. The best part is the stability here. I trust them with things. They’re super loyal guys. They’re all going to work hard. I like to think it’s one of the best coaching staffs in Georgia. I’m lucky to serve them and they’ve helped me through this.”
The continuity figures to serve the Lanier players well, too. They get to work with the same coaching staff except for Mobbs.
“We don’t know any other way around here than work hard, have fun and do right by the kids,” Willingham said. “That’s how we’re going to start practice.”
