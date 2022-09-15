Single digits have separated Lanier and Mountain View the past two football seasons — Lanier won 27-20 in 2020 and Mountain View won 28-20 last year — so another close game Friday night wouldn’t be a surprise.
Lanier enters after a breakthrough win two weeks ago, 19-14 over Johns Creek. It was the first win for first-year head coach Tyler Maloof after an 0-2 start, and it was nice for the Longhorns to score after being shut out in the opener against South Forsyth and managing just a field goal in the second game against Peachtree Ridge.
Lanier got big plays in the passing game against Johns Creek as Preston Ratliff threw 42- and 63-yard touchdown passes to Chase Jameson. Joel Parrish had a pick-six to lead the defense.
Mountain View’s start to the season has been up-and-down with wins over Shiloh and Jackson County surrounding losses to Gainesville and Lambert. The Bears got back on the winning track last Friday with a road win over Jackson County that featured stellar play up front from Nolan Currie (90 percent blocking grade, 7 pancake blocks) and C.J. Beckford-Duffus (88 percent blocking grade, 12 pancake blocks). That helped a running game led by 14 carries for 94 yards from Matthew Haber, and eased the loss to quarterback Mason Kidd, who missed last Friday’s game with an injury.
Mountain View’s defense also stepped up behind A.J. Cheeks, who returned an interception for a TD.
