Lanier was off last Friday after losing 28-10 to Dutchtown two weeks ago in the debut of interim head coach David Willingham. Willingham, the team’s longtime defensive coordinator, was promoted in the offseason.
The Longhorns were closer to a victory than the final scored indicated. Dutchtown went ahead 14-0 on the first two drives of the game and the score stayed there until Lanier’s Bryan Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. A field goal by Kason Atkinson cut the gap to 14-10 with five minutes remaining before Dutchtown sealed the win with late scores.
“Anytime you don’t win the penalty battle, the turnover battle or the third-down conversion battle, it’s tough to win the game,” Willingham said.
Mountain View edged Shiloh 14-13 in the season opener, hanging on with a gutsy second-half defensive effort while the offense went without a first down the final two quarters. Included in that performance was a trio of goal-line stands in the final minute to clinch the win.
The offense performed much better last week in a battle with Parkview. Mason Kidd threw for 353 yards and three TDs, and both Justin Wilson (eight catches, 196 yards) and Sean Reese (seven catches for 112 yards, two TDs) had big games. Offensive lineman Daniel O’Leary graded 88 percent and racked up nine pancake blocks.
Through two games, the Bears’ defense continues to get stellar play from linebackers Armond Jones (28 tackles, 23 solos, nine for losses, two sacks) and Jaquan Ivy (26 tackles, 16 solos, 4 1/2 for losses).
