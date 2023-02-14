SUWANEE — Defensive intensity. Both the Lanier girls and Osborne boys displayed a fierce defensive presence to win the Western Division titles of Gwinnett County on Monday night.
Lanier pulled away in the second half for a 42-31 win over Creekland, while Osborne improved to 17-0 on the season by running away from Creekland in the fourth quarter for a 44-37 win.
Both winners will face Bay Creek, which swept the Eastern Division titles, on Wednesday at Summerour Middle for the overall county title.
In the boys matchup, the No. 1-seeded Hawks opened the first quarter with a bang. With a keen ability to crash the boards and turn offensive rebounds into baskets, Osborne led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A basket by the Hawks’ Brandon Bell opened the second quarter to increase the advantage to 11. However, that was the last time Osborne scored for nearly six minutes. In that time, the Eagles started to find their offensive stride. Ethan Toussaint, Jeremiah Marshall, Nick Levi (twice) and Marshall again, all scored to put Creekland on top 18-17.
With 1:20 remaining until halftime, Charles Smith III drained a 3-pointer to put Osborne back on top and break the drought. However buckets by Toussaint and Kyran Coleman gave the underdog Eagles a 22-20 lead.
“I told the guys at halftime that we needed to come out and play the defense we know how to play and lock it down,” Osborne coach Nathan Martin said. “They were amazing.”
Amazing and stifling. After a pair of early scores from Creekland increased the lead to seven, Osborne methodically frustrated the Eagles and had tied the game at 29 by the end of the third quarter.
Creekland opened the fourth with a Toussaint lay up to take the lead but that was the last basket they would score for a while. Osborne scorched their opponent as Bell stripped the ball and scored on a lay up. Bell then converted a 3-pointer, Quinn Marriott hit a free throw and then rebounded his own miss for a basket. Smith III hit a shot from the corner and Christopher Mitchell converted another rebound basket. The 12-0 run put Osborne up 41-31 and ended all doubt who the Western Division champ was.
Toussaint led the Eagles with 13 points while Levi added 12. Bell finished with 15 points on the night, Mitchell added nine and Smith III finished with eight.
In the girls matchup, the No. 2-seeded Longhorns (15-2) faced the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-3). Creekland burst out of the gate and rolled to a 11-4 lead after the first quarter. Lanier found it’s footing in the second and mounted a strong comeback. Nine straight points by the Longhorns turned the deficit into a two point lead. A pair of Jada Davis free throws for Creekland tied the score at 13. Back and forth the teams went, eventually heading into the halftime tied at 21.
“Championship game nerves,” Lanier coach Tim Rabek said of the Longhorns’ early struggles. “It took them about a quarter and a half to settle down. I told the girls it was zero to zero starting the second half. Creekland is a heckuva team but our defensive intensity in the second half plus we started making shots was the difference.”
Lanier stormed out of the locker room and blitzed their opponent with a staggering 10-0 run to open the third quarter. Michelle Ezumah made a lay up, Brooke Parent hit a pair of free throws, Kendall Joseph scored off a steal, Jayden Morris made a basket and Joseph scored again during the barrage. Also keying the surge was the defensive effort of Olivia Wilson who shadowed Creekland’s Davis, the Eagles main scoring threat. Davis converted a free throw with 2:02 left in the quarter which were the Eagles first points of the second half.
With a nine-point lead heading into the fourth, the Longhorns were in maintenance mode during the final quarter to close out the championship.
“We had a good game plan and the girls executed it. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Rabek said of his Western Division champions.
Davis led Creekland with 17 points while Joseph finished with 16 for the Longhorns.
