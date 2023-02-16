NORCROSS — The 2023 Gwinnett County middle school girls basketball championship game between Lanier and Bay Creek came down to a free throw-shooting contest in the fourth quarter.
In the end, the Longhorns shot and made more of them in the final frame, connecting on 13 of 18 shots from the stripe compared to just 5 of 8 for the previously unbeaten Rams, which proved to be a major difference in Lanier’s 44-40 victory Wednesday night at Summerour Middle School.
Jadyn Morris was 7 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter, part of her game-high 20 points, while Michelle Ezumah knocked down 4 of 6 free throws in the final frame on her way to a 16-point, 19-rebound, nine-blocked shot performance.
The solid free-throw shooting was part of an effort that helped the Longhorns (16-2) rally from deficits of eight points at halftime, as much as 10 points early in the third quarter and seven early in the fourth to lock down the county title.
“We left a lot of points out (on the floor) in the first half,” Lanier coach Tim Rabek said. “We missed some open layups that we normally knock down and quite a few free throws. I told (the players) at the half when they had their heads down, ‘Hang in there. It’s only an eight-point game. If we come out and play our game, stay the course, we don’t try to get it all back in one possession, … chip away at their lead, we’ve got a chance.’”
However, it looked like Bay Creek (16-1) still had control of the game at several junctions after taking a 26-18 lead into halftime.
Marlea Williams converted a layup from Maggie White just 17 seconds into the third quarter to give the Rams their largest lead of the game at 28-18.
But that was the only field goal they would get in the quarter, and one of just two for the entire second half.
“We picked up the intensity,” Rabek said. “We picked up the pressure. We stopped giving (Bay Creek) open 3s. We rebounded the ball well.”
Still, Bay Creek seemed in control when Maggie White hit 1 of 2 free throws just 19 seconds into the fourth quarter to cap a 5-2 run that push what had been just a four-point lead back to seven at 34-27.
That’s when Lanier began to get aggressive on both ends of the court, with Morris leading the charge by getting to the line and hitting both free throws on the Longhorns’ first two possessions of the final frame.
She then converted a pair of transition opportunities, the second one with a coast-to-coast drive after a defensive rebound to give Lanier its first lead since late in the first quarter at 35-34 with 3:47 to play.
After Ezumah hit 1 of 2 from the line to make the lead 36-34 with 3:27 left, the two teams see-sawed back-and-forth over the better part of the next three minutes, exchanging the lead twice more with three more times.
Hailey Houlder gave Bay Creek what turned out to be their last lead at 37-36 with a drive and pull-up jumper with 1:53 left, and then hit a pair of free throws with 45.6 seconds left to knot the score at 40-all.
Ezumah then came up big during the next critical sequence by getting to the line and hitting the first of two free throws, getting the rebound on a loose ball of her own miss and getting to a line again and hitting both shots this time to put Lanier back in front at 43-40 with 30.6 seconds to play.
Bay Creek had two chances to pull closer or even tie the game, but came up empty on both.
And after Morris missed two free throws on the other end with 18.5 seconds left, Olivia Wilson finally put the game away by making the first of two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining, her only point of the game.
Wilson also had seven rebounds for Lanier, while Brooke Parent contributed five points and eight boards.
Houlder led Bay Creek with 18 points, while the Rams also got nine points, eight rebounds and eight blocks from Williams, plus eight points and three assists from Maggie White and eight rebounds from London Blackmon.
