NORCROSS — The 2023 Gwinnett County middle school girls basketball championship game between Lanier and Bay Creek came down to a free throw-shooting contest in the fourth quarter.

In the end, the Longhorns shot and made more of them in the final frame, connecting on 13 of 18 shots from the stripe compared to just 5 of 8 for the previously unbeaten Rams, which proved to be a major difference in Lanier’s 44-40 victory Wednesday night at Summerour Middle School.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.