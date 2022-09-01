Lanier’s football team is looking to break through with its first win under first-year head coach Tyler Maloof, and the Longhorns also are after their first touchdown of 2022. They lost 28-0 at South Forsyth in the opener, and fell 23-3 to Peachtree Ridge last week.
Johns Creek also is after its first win under a new head coach, Drew Connell, after losses to Parkview (52-7) and Western, Fla. (33-14). Connell replaced Matt Helmerich, now the head coach at Peachtree Ridge.
Despite the 0-2 record, Lanier has seen bright spots through the first two weeks. The offense is primed for a breakthrough after showing flashes of success against Peachtree Ridge, highlighted by 24 rushes for 140 yards from Kaden Beard. Quarterback Preston Ratliff was an efficient 10 of 12 for 122 yards, and Chase Jameson (four catches, 63 yards) and Jackson Lewis (four catches, 51 yards) were playmakers in the passing game. Rylan Haight led the line with an 86 percent blocking grade.
Both Ryan Jean (seven tackles, one for loss, three QB pressures, two pass breakups) and Ben Claypole (three tackles, two for losses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one QB hurry) were disruptive forces for the Lanier defense last week. Marco Rosas (six tackles), Tyreke Samuels (three tackles, two for losses, two pass breakups) and Blaine Gardner (nine tackles, one QB hurry, one pass breakup) also played well on that side of the ball.
