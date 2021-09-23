The Region 8-AAAAAA football opener is an important one for playoff hopefuls Lanier and Dacula, two teams that are always factors in the postseason hunt. Until Buford joined the region last season, Lanier and Dacula held a stronghold on the region titles in 8-AAAAA and then 8-AAAAAA.
Lanier is 0-5 in its history against Dacula — all five games happened in the previous five seasons — though the Longhorns came really close last year in a 28-27 loss. They got within a point on a touchdown in the final two minutes and converted a two-point conversion for an apparent 29-28 lead, only to have it wiped out by a holding penalty. Dacula then blocked the ensuing 36-yard PAT to hang on for the win.
“We were really close last year about a two-point conversion away from winning one,” Lanier head coach David Willingham said. “We won two straight region championships before they got here and we haven’t been able to overcome them. They’re like they always are, tough, physical, put you in a phone booth and bang you around. You have to come and meet their intensity every play. I don’t think that’s changed with their new coach (Casey Vogt).”
Ben Claypole, Aldes Costa, Luke Jones and the Lanier offensive line had a big night last Friday in a victory over Peachtree Ridge, helping running back Bryan Williams rush 20 times for 221 yards and a pair of TDs. Claypole, who had six pancake blocks, also had four tackles for losses, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense. Isaiah Taylor was equally disruptive with six tackles for losses and five sacks.
While Lanier is coming off its first win, Dacula enters the region matchup on a slide. The Falcons have lost three straight to Brookwood, Mill Creek and Mountain View since a season-opening win over Tucker.
Last week’s setback was tough to take for Dacula, which went ahead 21-7 early in the second quarter — Kyle Efford had a 77-yard TD run during that span — only to go scoreless the rest of the night in a 24-21 loss. Mountain View outscored the Falcons 10-0 in the second half, going ahead for good on a TD less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.