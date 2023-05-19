SUGAR HILL — Lanier’s favorite son was the toast of the Longhorns’ spring football game Thursday night.
Sure, fans turned out for a pre-game community gathering and their first glimpse at the 2023 high school football team. But plenty came to celebrate Derrick Brown, still a fixture in the community though his NFL career has taken him up I-85 to another city.
The Carolina Panthers defensive lineman and 2020 NFL first-round draft pick had his No. 90 Lanier jersey retired — the first Longhorn to receive the honor — at halftime of the spring game in front of family, friends and a community that proudly supports him. The school presented Brown with a large framed jersey at midfield as he stood alongside his wife Tayla and their two young children.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Brown said. “To be the first one at my high school, that’s special. I call it brick by brick, my foundation started here. My work ethic and everything, it all started here. I’m thankful for all the coaching staff and the community for always being behind me in everything I do, whether it be playing now, playing in college or whatever my endeavor is after this. I’m excited to be able to back here tonight and watch a little high school football.”
Brown, 25, is one of the top young defensive lineman in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, where he is actively involved in community service with his Derrick Brown Foundation. His efforts also are felt in Gwinnett, where he returns frequently and works in the community in a variety of ways, including a free youth football camp, back-to-school shopping sprees for at-risk youth, food support for needy families and the Georgia Brown and Bill Rias Scholarship, a $40,000 gift that provided college support to nine Lanier students last year.
For his work between his two homes, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was the Panthers’ 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
“Since I got to Lanier, Derrick was one of the first people to text me congratulations, that just says a lot about his character, how he was raised, his parents,” second-year Lanier head football coach Tyler Maloof said. “Just being a local kid that’s grown up through our cluster and our program, the fact that he’s here and shows up and wants to be here and wants to be a part of it and involved as much as he can says a lot. He doesn’t have to be here. He doesn’t have to come around. He doesn’t have to come home. But he does, he chooses to because it’s important to him.
“I’m excited to watch him continue his career and see where it goes. He’s an overall great dude and a great football player, too.”
Between the 2012 to 2015 seasons, Brown played a huge role in making a name for the Lanier football program, then in its early stages after the school opened in 2010. He was a dominant force on the field — he had 106 tackles (42 for losses) and 12 sacks as a Lanier senior in 2015 — who helped the Longhorns to their first three state playoff berths and first two region championships in his final two high school seasons.
He was a five-star recruit and a top-10 national prospect before signing with Auburn. At the college level, he was a unanimous All-American, a Lott IMPACT Trophy and Senior CLASS Award winner and a finalist for the Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik awards as a senior. His career led to the Panthers selecting him No. 7 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Brown has made his mark in Carolina since his rookie season and recently had his fifth-year option picked up by the team, putting him under contract through 2024. He is coming off his best NFL season with a career-best 67 tackles, tying Mike Rucker’s franchise record for most in a season by a defensive lineman, 40 quarterback pressures, seven batted down passes and an interception. His Pro Football Focus grade of 84.4 (on 870 snaps) was eighth among 126 NFL defensive tackles last season.
Brown’s Panthers open the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 10 in Atlanta, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium likely will have a nice Derrick Brown rooting section, something he appreciates on his annual road trip to face the Falcons. Most of his most ardent supporters are Lanier Longhorns, who showed up in big numbers Thursday to make sure he felt the love.
“It’s a special honor. I’m privileged to have a high school that still remembers me,” Brown said. “I try to do everything I can do be impactful and represent the school well.”
PHOTOS: Lanier vs. South Cobb Spring Football/Derrick Brown Jersey Retirement
