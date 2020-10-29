_D423142.JPG

Scenes from Lanier High School vs. Central Gwinnett, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lanier High School. Lanier took the win 37-7. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Korey Mobbs

Record: 4-1, 1-1 region

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 37-7

Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Benji Harrison

Record: 3-4, 1-2 region

Last week: Lost to Dacula 50-13

After a tough, 28-27 loss to Dacula two weeks ago, Lanier got back on track last Friday with a 37-7 victory over Central Gwinnett. The ground game played a big part in the win, led by nine rushes for 122 yards from Darren McLaurin. The line, led by Luke Jones, Nick Claypole and Price Campbell, also had a good night.

Yanis Kasende and Rylan Serna returned Central interceptions for touchdowns, and Serna finished with 12 tackles (three for losses). Kyle King was a major disruptive force up front with four tackles for losses, three sacks and four quarterback hurries, and Braylon Alexander had 10 tackles.

Habersham has endured back-to-back losses to region frontrunners Buford and Dacula by a combined score of 94-20 the last two weeks.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Lanier won 42-22 last year

Location: Habersham Central High School

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

