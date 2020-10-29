Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Korey Mobbs
Record: 4-1, 1-1 region
Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 37-7
Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Benji Harrison
Record: 3-4, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Dacula 50-13
After a tough, 28-27 loss to Dacula two weeks ago, Lanier got back on track last Friday with a 37-7 victory over Central Gwinnett. The ground game played a big part in the win, led by nine rushes for 122 yards from Darren McLaurin. The line, led by Luke Jones, Nick Claypole and Price Campbell, also had a good night.
Yanis Kasende and Rylan Serna returned Central interceptions for touchdowns, and Serna finished with 12 tackles (three for losses). Kyle King was a major disruptive force up front with four tackles for losses, three sacks and four quarterback hurries, and Braylon Alexander had 10 tackles.
Habersham has endured back-to-back losses to region frontrunners Buford and Dacula by a combined score of 94-20 the last two weeks.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lanier won 42-22 last year
Location: Habersham Central High School
