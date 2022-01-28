The Maloof head football coaching tree in Georgia officially entered its third generation Friday.
Lanier named Norcross assistant Tyler Maloof as its new head football coach, continuing a family legacy that began with his grandfather George B. Maloof and kept going through his father Keith (Norcross’ current head coach) and his uncle Kevin (former Dacula and Meadowcreek head coach). Maloof has been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for his father at Norcross since 2017.
“Absolutely, that’s definitely something special to me,” Tyler Maloof said of being a third-generation Georgia head coach. “My grandpa, obviously my dad and my uncle are dear to my heart and I’ve seen what they’ve been able to do, not just from a win-loss perspective, but the impact they’ve made on so many young men. That’s why we do what we do, and to be able to do that in a community like Lanier, where you are surrounded by good people, and a place that can consistently be a good program, an elite program, not just in Gwinnett but in the state, is exciting.”
The stadium at St. Pius is named in honor of George Maloof, who had 168-85-12 record and won a state championship in 1968 during his 26 seasons at the DeKalb County private school. Keith is Gwinnett’s longest tenured head football coach — at Norcross since 1999 — and has a 207-92 career record with two state titles. Kevin went 175-105-1 as a head coach until his retirement in 2010.
Tyler Maloof joins that head coaching pipeline at 31.
“(My wife) Lisa and I are both very proud of Tyler and what he’s done to put himself in this position to be able to run a program at Lanier,” said Keith Maloof, whose coaching staff also includes Tyler’s younger brother, Tanner. “I think Lanier’s getting a very good young head coach. He’s going to come in with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm, and also come in and work with everybody. Hopefully, they can all blend together. … Dad would be very proud. I know Kevin's proud. We as a family, Lisa and I, are extremely proud that he is in this position by doing a great job in the classroom and on the field. We’re going to miss him (at Norcross).”
David Willingham, Lanier’s longtime defensive coordinator, served as the Longhorns’ interim head coach for the 2021 season after the resignation of Korey Mobbs in late April 2021. Mobbs, who was hired at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), was at Lanier for 11 seasons, his final seven as head coach. During that span, the Longhorns went 59-22 with six playoff appearances, a 2018 trip to the state semifinals and back-to-back region titles in 2014 and 2015.
Lanier went 4-6 this past season and made the state playoffs.
“Lanier has an incredible community that they have in place up there and everything I’ve heard from people, the administration is great, and in Gwinnett County you’re going to get great administration,” Maloof said. “They have a good staff already in place, a young, energetic, excited staff that is ready to build a really great program. A lot of great things are going on in that community with the administration and the people. The people make every place.”
Maloof was a two-sport standout in football and baseball at Norcross, where he played for his father. He played college baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs and was a 2011 MLB Draft pick of the Cleveland Indians. He spent two years as a student assistant and graduate assistant at Georgia with Mark Richt and Mike Bobo, and has worked since as an assistant on his father's staff at Norcross.
He began as a freshman coach working with Norcross' quarterbacks and wide receivers, and became wide receivers coach in his second season. After two years in that role, he became quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017.
“I’m super excited to bring over someone who has proven himself as an offensive coordinator and I’m really looking forward to seeing him take his own program,” Lanier athletic director Matt McDonald said. “I think we have a great foundation here and I’m excited about some of the things he can bring. He’s really passionate and energetic. We’re excited to have him on board. Coming from his lineage, he’s got a great family background with great mentors. I’m excited for how he can help us in the next chapter at Lanier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.