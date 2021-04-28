Longtime Lanier head football coach Korey Mobbs has stepped down to become the head football coach at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.).
Mobbs, a Parkview grad, was introduced Wednesday by his new school and offered his farewell to the Longhorns on social media.
“Words cannot express what Lanier High School means to me personally both as an educator and football coach,” Mobbs said. “For 11 years, this has been home and with the utmost love and sincerity, I have poured every ounce of what I am into this program and community. I trust and pray that the countless players who have come through the program truly know my heart. I love each one of you and always will. Although I have agonized over this decision for many days, the time is now right for me to step aside to pursue a new opportunity for my family.
“With intense emotion and sadness, I will be moving on from Lanier High School. I have full confidence and trust in the administration at Lanier as they move forward and find a new voice for the program. As I often say, the program is much bigger than any one person and that includes myself. The football staff at Lanier is the absolute best and I 100 percent believe that greater things are ahead for the Longhorns.
“A simple thank you will never be enough, but from the bottom of my heart thank you players, parents, administration, faculty and community for giving me the honor to humbly serve as your head football coach. The best is yet to come for all Longhorns.”
Mobbs was an assistant at brand-new Lanier when he was promoted to head coach prior to the 2014 season. He replaced Billy Wells, who launched Lanier’s program and left for a job in administration at North Hall.
Mobbs went 59-22 with six playoff appearances in seven seasons as the Longhorns’ head coach, and led his 2018 team to the state semifinals. His 2014 and 2015 teams won region championships with 10-0 regular seasons.
The program sent more the 70 players to the college level during that span, most notably Auburn All-American and Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
