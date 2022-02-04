SUGAR HILL — After starting the boys basketball season with 19 straight wins, No. 2-ranked Shiloh lost its second straight game Friday night.
Lanier won a huge matchup against the Generals in a Region 8-AAAAAA, pulling out a 46-42 win. The Longhorns improve to 12-10 overall and 5-5 in the region, while Shiloh, which also lost Tuesday at Habersham Central, falls to 19-2 and 8-2. It was the Longhorns' third straight win in region play.
C.J. Hyland led the Longhorns with 12 points and Tahai Morgan had 11 points. Jayce Nathaniel added 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“We were very resilient tonight," Lanier boys coach Branden Mayweather said. "A couple times there with a young team you get worried when Shiloh hits a shot or goes on a run and we know how good Shiloh is but our guys stayed composed and resilient through this and found a way.
“The difference maker for us tonight was the stuff we’ve been doing in practice, really getting after it and believing. When stuff doesn’t go right it's easy to question it but these guys come ready to work every day and are starting to see the benefits.”
Zaron Jackson led the Generals with 18 points and D.J. Leak added 11 points.
Lanier returns to the court Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Central Gwinnett. Shiloh has a quick turnaround with a Saturday game at 5:30 p.m. against North Gwinnett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.