Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) warms up before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff
Former Lanier quarterback Zach Calzada announced his commitment to the Auburn University football program Thursday afternoon.
Calzada entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in mid-December after playing previously at Texas A&M. As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, he played in 12 games and started 10 for the Aggies, most notably guiding them to a 41-38 victory over Alabama with 285 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder threw for 2,185 yards and 17 TDs this season after not playing in a game in 2020. He saw action in three games during his 2019 redshirt season.
Auburn had a need at quarterback with the transfer of previous starter Bo Nix to Oregon. Calzada will compete with T.J. Finley, the Tigers’ late-season starter after Nix got hurt, Dee Davis and incoming freshman Holden Geriner for the starting job.
