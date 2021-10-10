Seth Small converted a 28-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night, lifting Texas A&M to a 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas.
Lanier grad Zach Calzada led the Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) on a 54-yard drive in the final 2:08, with a pass interference call putting Small in chip-shot range. His kick hooked inside the left upright, making Jimbo Fisher the first ex-Nick Saban assistant to beat his old boss in 25 attempts.
Calzada, a freshman quarterback, completed 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, tying the game at 38 on a 25-yard scoring strike to Ainias Smith with three minutes left in the game. Calzada was injured on the play when his leg was rolled up just before he released the pass, but he returned on the next series to lead the game-winning march after the Crimson Tide went 3-and-out.
Calzada threw for two first downs and ran for a third to set up Small's game-winner.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hit on 28-of-48 passes for 369 yards and three scores. His 7-yard touchdown toss to Jameson Williams with five minutes remaining gave the Tide (5-1, 2-1) a 38-31 advantage, but their defense couldn't finish it off.
Texas A&M initiated scoring on Small's 38-yard field goal just 3:25 into the game, putting Alabama behind for the first time since its win last year over Georgia.
Young found Roydell Williams with a 20-yard touchdown pass at the 6:42 mark for a 7-3 Crimson Tide lead, but the Aggies took just 76 seconds to respond. Calzada hit Jalen Wydermyer with a 27-yard scoring strike to make it 10-7, then connected with Smith on a 6-yarder with 33 seconds remaining to up the lead to 10.
Will Reichard converted a 38-yard field goal 5:44 before halftime to bring Alabama within seven, but Isaiah Spiller's 15-yard burst up the middle with 2:09 left allowed A&M to take a 24-10 lead into intermission.
The teams traded special teams touchdowns 18 seconds apart in the third quarter. King Mwikuta covered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Tide, but Devon Achane returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to restore a two-touchdown lead for the Aggies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.