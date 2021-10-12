Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws a pass against Alabama at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada, a Lanier grad, has been selected the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week after guiding the Aggies to a 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night.
Calzada, who was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 21 of 31 passes (67.7 percent) for 285 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore had a 90.0 total quarterback rating against the Tide defense, which had allowed just 18.5 points per game prior to Saturday.
In the fourth quarter, he threw a game-tying 25-yard touchdown pass with three minutes left, and then led Texas A&M on an eight-play, 54-yard drive over the final 2:08 that resulted in a game-winning, 28-yard field goal with no time left.
The other quarterbacks on the Great 8 list in week six, which featured the first-ever “Davey Double” Great 8 based on the epic weekend across the country, were: Gerry Bohanon of Baylor, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Dustin Crum of Kent State, Washington State’s Jayden de Laura, Frank Harris of UTSA, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, KJ Jefferson of Arkansas, Florida’s Emory Jones, Will Levis of Kentucky, Utah’s Cameron Rising, Carson Strong of Nevada, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Jordan Travis of Florida State, Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams and Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.
