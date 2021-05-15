Lanier grad Sarah Hsu, a sophomore at Oglethorpe, tied for 15th at the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships, which concluded Friday at Lansing, Mich.
Hsu, a two-time All-American, shot 81 in the final round on the difficult West Course at Forest Akers. She finished the tourney fourth among golfers on the par-5 holes at 1 over and was one of only four golfers to record an eagle.
She opened with a first-round 74 for the individual lead, and made the cut after 54 holes as one of the six lowest individuals not on a top-15 team. She shot 77 and 82 in her middle two rounds.
