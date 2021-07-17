Lanier grad Juwuan Jones, a defensive end at Western Kentucky, was named recently to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team.
Jones has been a consistent impact player for the Hilltoppers since redshirting the 2017 campaign to make the switch from high school linebacker to collegiate defensive end. Over the past three seasons, he has played in all 37 games while starting 32, including 28 straight. He has racked up 135 total tackles – including 23 1/2 for losses – and 14 sacks, along with 19 quarterback hurries.
In the classroom, Jones earned a bachelor's degree in sport management in only three years – graduating with a 3.75 GPA – and is currently working on a master's degree in teaching with a focus in special education. He was voted to the 2020 Conference USA All-Academic Team.
