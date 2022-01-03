Lanier grad Juwuan Jones, a redshirt junior defensive end at Western Kentucky, was named a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-American on Monday.
It is the second straight year Jones has earned the academic honor, making him the fifth Hilltopper (and first since 2000) to be named an Academic All-American twice.
Jones posted a 3.75 GPA as an undergraduate while earning a sports management degree in three years. He is now a graduate student with a 4.0 GPA while working toward a master’s degree in teaching with a focus in special education.
He also was named recently to the Conference USA All-Academic Team for the second straight year, and made the CoSIDA All-Academic District II Team for a third consecutive year. He is the first student-athlete in Western Kentucky history to be named the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team three times.
Jones started all 14 games for Western Kentucky’s Conference USA East championship team, which capped the season with a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl. He had 45 tackles (6 1/2 for losses) and 3 1/2 sacks.
In his four-year career, Jones has started 42 straight games and played in 51 games dating back to the end of the 2017 season. He has 180 career tackles (30 for losses), 17 1/2 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.