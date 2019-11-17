Lanier grad Juwuan Jones, a defensive end at Western Kentucky, was named to the Academic All-District II Team.
Jones, one of six athletes from Conference USA on the team, is the first Hilltopper student-athlete to earn the honor since 2011, when WKU’s Arius Wright, a Norcross grad, was named all-district.
Jones has 4 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses, eight quarterback hurries and 45 tackles this season. The redshirt sophomore also has a 3.69 GPA as a sports management major, earning Dean’s List honors twice and President’s List honors once.