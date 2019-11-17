GWINNETT GRADS: Lanier alum Juwuan Jones named FWAA Freshman All-American

Former Lanier standout Juwuan Jones (34), a defensive end at Western Kentucky, lines up during a game in 2018.

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

Lanier grad Juwuan Jones, a defensive end at Western Kentucky, was named to the Academic All-District II Team.

Jones, one of six athletes from Conference USA on the team, is the first Hilltopper student-athlete to earn the honor since 2011, when WKU’s Arius Wright, a Norcross grad, was named all-district.

Jones has 4 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses, eight quarterback hurries and 45 tackles this season. The redshirt sophomore also has a 3.69 GPA as a sports management major, earning Dean’s List honors twice and President’s List honors once.