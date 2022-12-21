Rucks_Jamar.jpg

Appalachian State's Jamar Rucks, a Lanier grad

Former Lanier standout Jamar Rucks signed Wednesday with Kennesaw State’s football program after spending the last two seasons at Appalachian State.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman played in one game this past season with ASU as a redshirt freshman. He had 90 tackles (21 for losses) and 12 sacks his final two seasons at Lanier.

Recommended for you